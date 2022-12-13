Hochul Signs Legislation to Replace the Term ‘Illegal Alien’

Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new bill that will no longer allow documents to use 'aliens' or 'illegal aliens' to refer to people who are in this country illegally.

Are the terms 'alien' and 'illegal alien' offensive to people who are living in America undocumented? Do the two terms carry a negative connotation with them? Most believe that the terms are outdated and are not politically correct.

NY Governor Passes Bill to Replace Outdated Terms

The bill that passed is A10147 and it basically states that migration to the United States is crucial and we should use more inclusive language.

Cuomo believed we should abandon terms like 'convict' and even 'inmate' because of the negative connotations they possess and the negative stigmas associated with them

Not using derogatory terms has shown some positive trends in the correctional population.

