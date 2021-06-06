Historic Rhinebeck Estate Has Rooms From Your Wildest Monochromatic Dreams

Elizabeth Peters ofHeather Croner Real Estate Sotheby's International Realty

Who doesn't want to live in Rhinebeck?

The Hudson Valley is a real estate hotspot right now. There's an influx of people moving to the region and a low supply of homes for sale. In Rhinebeck, you can find a historic estate that has rooms from your wildest monochromatic dreams. I'm talking white, blue, beige, magenta, and more. Check out the pictures below.

 

Looking for a home in this Hudson Valley hot spot? Consider this new listing.
