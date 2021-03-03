A "highly anticipated" Mediterranean restaurant is opening in the Hudson Valley and looking to fill staff quickly.

On Monday, officials from the Galleria at Crystal Run announced Allan’s Mediterranean Grill at the Galleria at Crystal Run will be opening in late March. Officials say the opening of Allan’s Mediterranean Grill is "highly anticipated." The owner of Allan’s Mediterranean Grill owns the popular Allan’s Falafel in Chester.

"Guests will soon be able to enjoy the delicious cuisine from the owners of Allan’s Falafel in Chester, NY. Allan’s Mediterranean Grill will offer lunch and dinner dine-in or take out, a full bar, wedding catering, corporate catering, special event room and more," a spokesperson for the Galleria at Crystal Run told Hudson Valley Post.

The new restaurant will be located on the upper level near Macy’s.

“We are so excited to finally open our doors at the Galleria at Crystal Run and share our vision for Allan’s Mediterranean Grill with our community,” said Allan and Tatyana Abbad, owners of Allan’s Mediterranean Grill. “We are grateful for the overwhelming support from our customers at Allan’s Falafel and hope to see everyone at the end of March.”

The new restaurant will be holding a hiring event on March 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for anyone who wants an interview on-site. Open positions include chefs, line cooks, food prep, dishwashers, wait staff, bartenders, managers, and event planners. Appointments are preferred, officials say. To apply or schedule an appointment, contact eat@allansfalafel.net or call 845-801-0700.

“We are incredibly excited to finally welcome Allan’s Mediterranean Grill to our Galleria at Crystal Run family,” General Manager at the Galleria at Crystal Run Eric Price stated. “This family-owned business is a great addition to our center and we know that guests will be blown away by their authentic cuisine and exceptional service.”

