Here’s Why Most Subways in New York, Hudson Valley Closed

Customers were left disappointed when Subways across New York State suddenly closed down. Here's what happened.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

More than 10,000 Subway restaurants across the country closed at 6:00 p.m. on Monday so the company could make "the biggest changes in the brand's history."

Subway officials say they've made improvements to almost every core menu item and introduced important digital upgrades. Changes encompass over 20 menu updates including 11 new and improved ingredients, six all-new or returning sandwiches and four revamped signature sandwiches.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

All of the closed Subway restaurants reopened on Tuesday as part of the company's The Eat Fresh Refresh.

In other fast-food news, Chick-fil-A may open several New York locations, Popeye's wants to open in the Town of Wappinger, we looked into rumors about White Castle opening in Orange County, Burger King began selling a Ch'King chicken sandwich, McDonald's started giving out Happy Meals to their employees and Taco Bell brought back the Quesalupa. We also learned Stewart's began making a spicy crispy chicken sandwich at select Hudson Valley locations

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

Then And Now: How Fast Food Restaurants in The Hudson Valley Have Changed While many of your favorite Hudson Valley fast-food restaurants have remained in the same spot for decades, their buildings are almost unrecognizable from what they used to look like.

New Restaurants Coming to the New York State Thruway These restaurants will soon be open along the New York State Thruway.

Keep Scrolling:

40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley

Gun Violence Emergency Declared in New York, Lawmakers Respond Gov. Cuomo declared the first-in-the-nation gun violence disaster emergency in New York.

World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses

Photos: Many Rescued From Submerged Vehicles in Hudson Valley Some drivers in the Hudson Valley had to be saved from the roofs of their cars.