Here’s How You Can Help The Mid-Hudson Region Qualify to Reopen

The Mid-Hudson Region still doesn't meet all the metrics needed to start a phased reopening from the COVID-19 shutdown but here's how residents can get the region much closer to reopening.

Last week, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced Ulster County meets all seven guidelines established by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to start reopening.

On Wednesday during his latest online COVID-19 Town Hall, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said Dutchess County also meets all metrics required to reopen.

Both counties must wait to reopen because the reopening process is being down by region and not the county. The Mid-Hudson region includes Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester counties.

As of this writing the Mid-Hudson region meets five of the seven metrics needed to reopen.

According to Molinaro, a major reason for the region not being allowed to reopen is the need for more contact traces.

"While Dutchess County meets the state-mandated metric of 30 contact tracers per 100,000 population, with more than 90 contact tracers; the Mid-Hudson Regional Control Room announced yesterday the number of contract tracers for the region would now be based on infection rate, rather than population – and more than 1,800 contact tracers are needed regionwide. Dutchess County’s required number of contact tracers is now 250," Dutchess County Government officials wrote in a press release regarding highlights from Molinaro's town hall on Wednesday.

New York State is hiring contact tracers, but Dutchess County is also recruiting individuals who are willing to immediately volunteer. These volunteers must take a 4-hour training session and then will work remotely to contact COVID-positive people and re-trace their steps to identify other people they may have come in contact with who have been possibly exposed to COVID-19.

People interested in volunteering in Dutchess County can send their name, email address and cell phone number to dcpersonnel@dutchessny.gov.

You can also sign up for a paid contact tracing position with New York State by CLICKING HERE.

The job of a contract tracer is to reach out to the contacts of anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 to assess symptoms, ensure compliance with quarantine and determine social support needs

Minimum Qualifications:

High school diploma, or equivalent required. Must be 18 years of age or older.

Some college training preferred.

Must be a NYS resident.

Ability to speak, read, and write English clearly and concisely. Fluency in a second or multiple languages would be a plus.

Employment is contingent on completion of a background check by NY State.

Own telephone, computer, wireless internet (WiFi) and electronic equipment. (A partial reimbursement to maintain unlimited phone and data access will be provided.)

Must have access to a working PC with Windows 10, Antivirus Protection:

Windows Defender and Windows Firewall; or Mac with Apple OS X 10.13,

Antivirus Protection: Sophos; and personal mobile device to use for this job.

A headset is preferred.

Click Here to Apply.