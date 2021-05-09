I love animals, but I also love sleep.

It's possible you've heard my cat sagas before. If you haven't, allow me to explain. I live in Poughkeepsie in a lovely neighborhood. I live in a small "complex" (aka two apartment buildings owned by the same landlord) and it's really a great place. The most unique thing about where I live is the cat that keeps trying to get into my apartment. This is where I introduce Harlot, the black cat that belongs to my neighbor. I know it's my neighbor's cat because I've seen it go in her home and she has also told me it's her cat. But still, Harlot tries to get into my apartment nearly every day.

Recently, Harlot has been trying her usual shenanigans to get into my home. I don't let her in and I don't feed her. But I've noticed another stray cat showing up on the property. This new tabby cat doesn't interact with me but always hangs around Harlot's home. Right around when the tabby cat started showing up is when I started to hear this strange noise at night. Check out the video below to get what I'm talking about before we move on.

When I first heard it, I wasn't sure if it was a small child or a cat. But now after hearing this noise for the second time, I decided to look it up and I saw other people have heard a "cat crying like a baby" before. It's a little relieving to know a small child isn't crying outside my apartment at 3 a.m., but I'm definitely worried about this cat. What could be causing it to try like this? Also, what can I do to get it to stop? I'm a pretty light sleeper and this is definitely disrupting my sweet dreams.

If you know anything about cats and have insight on this, please pass it my way. My sleep, and probably the cat, will thank you!