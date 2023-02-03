Help: New York Couple Found Dead In “Horrific Hoarding House’

A Hudson Valley couple was found dead inside a "horrific hoarding house" with 150 cats. Help is needed.

On Tuesday, the Yorktown Police Department confirmed police activity in the area of 149 Cordial Road.

"The Yorktown Police Department is currently involved in police activity on Cordial Road near Curry Street. Please avoid this area for the next several hours. We thank the residents of Cordial Road, who were alerted last night, for their cooperation," police said in the alert.

Westchester County, New York Couple Found Dead Inside Home With 150 Cats

A welfare check was being performed at the home when the Yorktown couple, a man and woman, were found dead in the bedroom.

It's unclear what happened but as of now, foul play is not suspected, Their names were not released.

Inside the home officials found 150 cats.

SPCA Westchester Rescues 150 Cats and Kittens from Horrific Hoarding House

The Westchester SPCA called the home a "horrific hoarding house."

"SPCA Westchester undertook the largest rescue in our history. The SPCA's Humane Law Enforcement (HLE) received an urgent call from Yorktown Heights police to assist at a horrific scene where 150 cats were discovered living in filth and squalor and being hoarded inside a small dilapidated home," SPCA Westchester states.

Cats were found trapped in every room of the home, including the walls and ceilings, officials say.

"The conditions were absolutely horrific," SPCA Westchester said.

All Cats Suffering, Need Help

The cats appear to be Abyssinian mixes. All are suffering after many years of neglect, according to the SPCA Westchester. Some are dealing with "severe injuries."

"After years of neglect, all of the cats, who appear to be Abyssinian mixes, are sick and suffering with upper respiratory, eye and skin infections, malnutrition, dehydration, and sadly, some have more severe injuries that require immediate medical attention," the Westchester SPCA adds. "All of the cats were starving upon rescue and had likely not eaten or had access to water in many days."

One cat gave birth while in transit from the residence to the SPCA’s Rescue Center. Other cats appear to be pregnant.

How To Help SPCA Westchester

The SPCA believes treating all of the cats will cost over $40,000. The SPCA is asking for help.

CLICK HERE to donate.

