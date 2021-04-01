HBO Needs New Yorkers For Show From ‘Downtown Abbey’ Creator

Men, women and children will be cast for paid work with no acting experience needed.

Grant Wilfley Casting is looking for men, women, and children to portray various 1880's roles for what's expected to be multiple days of work for filming in the Capital Region, the Hudson Valley Film Commission tells Hudson Valley Post.

The casting agency is casting for a new HBO series, The Gilded Age, from the creator of Downtown Abbey. Filming is expected to take place from May 22 until June 18 in Troy.

There will be required fitting prior to the work date, a covid test the day before all shooting dates and the day before the fitting.

If you are interested you can email gildedage@gwcnyc.com with the subject line of "Schenectady / Albany / Troy / Available." Please include the following in the body of your email:

Your Legal Name

Phone #

SAG-AFTRA or NON UNION (If nonunion, please let us know how many waivers you've received in the past)

What forms of ID can you bring to set to fill out an I9? (If you have a VISA or Employment Authorization Card, please let us know!)

What forms of ID can you bring to set to fill out an I9? (If you have a VISA or Employment Authorization Card, please let us know!) Women: Please confirm your hair has not been colored, dyed, highlighted, etc.

All wardrobe sizes: Women: height, weight, dress, bust x waist x hip, shoes; Men: height, weight, chest, neck x sleeve, waist x inseam, shoes. (AGAIN, PLEASE TAKE A TAPE MEASURE TO GET YOUR TRUE WAIST MEASUREMENT IN INCHES!)

Do you have tattoos? (this includes, hands, feet, shoulders, chest, ankles, back of neck, behind the ear)

Please attach several candid photos that shows your current look/hair color/length (NO FILTERS OR HATS OR SUNGLASSES PLEASE!)

Women - are you okay with wearing a corset and bustle?

Women - please confirm how many inches below the shoulder your hair is!

