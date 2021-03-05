HBO Filming New Show in Hudson Valley Starring Woody Harrelson

A new series for HBO will be filmed in the Hudson Valley.

According to the Facebook profile HV Post, HBO will be filming a new limited series called The White House Plumbers. The series will tell "the true story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, accidentally toppled the presidency they were trying to protect." The series will be set in the 1970s and will star Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux. Filming is set to take place in the Hudson Valley region. This includes Kingston, Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, and more. Filming will start in May 2021.

The show is also looking to have Hudson Valley locals star in it. A casting call has gone out for Hudson Valley residents from Grant Wilfley Casting (GWC). They are looking for men, women, and children to portray 1970s characters. These are paid roles and no experience is required. You must be okay working around smoke and have natural-colored hair. Plus, you have to be okay with potentially having your hair altered into a 1970s style. Mandatory COVID-19 testing will be provided prior to filming.

According to the casting page from GWC, if you're interested in applying to be on The White House Plumbers, you can register through their site or email your application. If you wish to apply through email, send your name, union status (SAG-AFTRA or NonUnion), phone number, height, weight, clothing sizes, and current photos to locations@gwcnyc.com. They say to write Hudson Valley Local in the subject line of your email.

