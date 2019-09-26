Have Your Artwork Displayed at the Sullivan County Government Center

If you're a local artist, you are invited to submit your work to be displayed at the Sullivan County Government Center.

Over the past year, the Sullivan County Homegrown Artists Exhibition Program has mounted dozens of pieces of art in the hallways of the Government Center in Monticello, from paintings and photographs to collages and sculptures.

But with only four of the eight main hallways decorated thus far, the independent committee overseeing the program is seeking more artwork by Sullivan County artists to display on the second floor.

They will consider all submissions, but they reserve the right to determine which will ultimately be displayed.

Complete details can be found here.

