Live in an amazingly historical home in the heart of the Hudson Valley. Be The first people to ever buy this 240-year-old plus home that has only ever been occupied by multiple generations of one family.

Have you ever wanted to live in a spot where local lures and history took place? The kind of town where you can go back centuries to discover the history and the making of America. New Paltz, New York is rich with early American history and 191 Huguenot Street is located in the heart of it. The house is being offered for sale for the first time because up until now, only descendants have lived in it. It is known as the Major Jacob Hasbrouck, Jr. House.

Buy a piece of Hudson Valley History for the First Time Ever

The Hasbrouck house is located on one of the oldest streets in America in New Paltz, New York. This 5 bedroom 3 Bath house will act like a time capsule and take you back to the late 1700s when it was first built and America was young.

Imagine the idea of owning a home that has been so well cared for down through the years that you still have so many original features that give the house its historic charm and authenticity. It will most likely inspire you to start your own family legacy. Plus you can spend the first few months learning all the history that goes with the house.

Take a Tour of one of the Hudson Valley's Oldest Houses