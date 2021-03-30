Harrelson, Theroux Will Be in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Kingston

Be on the lookout. A number of big-time Hollywood stars will be all over the region in the near future.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

“White House Plumbers” a five-part HBO limited series will film in Newburgh in April, according to the Orange County NY Film Office.

The highly anticipated show will star Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux. The series will revisit President Nixon and the Watergate scandal.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"White House Plumbers" is based on public records and the book “Integrity.” It will highlight Nixon’s “plumbers,” a secret group of special investigators that included CIA officers E. Howard Hunt, played by Harrelson, and G. Gordon Liddy, portrayed by Theroux.

The series is also expected to film this spring in Kingston, Poughkeepsie and more.

“The Whale” starring Brendan Fraser has also been filming at Umbra Sound Stages in Newburgh. Fraser plays an English teacher in Idaho suffering from obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged 17-year-old daughter.

The film also includes “Stranger Things” actress Sadie Sink and Samantha Morton of “The Walking Dead” and “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” as well as Ty Simpkins and Hong Chau, according to The Orange County New York Tourism and Film Office.

Earlier this month, Orange County New York Tourism and Film Office organized and delivered welcome baskets for the cast and crew of "The Whale" and officials say a welcome basket will be given to the cast and crew of "White House Plumbers" as well, when they film in Newburgh next month.

All of the actors received their own welcome basket with items donated by Orange County businesses. Participating businesses included:

Finding Home Farms (Greenville)

Love Bites Chocolatier (Monroe)

City Winery Hudson Valley (Montgomery)

Newburgh Brewing Company (Newburgh)

Soons Orchards (New Hampton)

Brotherhood Winery (Washingtonville)

Filming for “The Whale” began in February and is expected to continue through mid-April. Umbra Stages has been home to the production crew with most of the filming taking place indoors at the company’s Stage 4, an 18,000-square-foot drive-on sound stage.

Keep Reading:

Celebrities Who Live in the Hudson Valley

Post Malone Visits Poughkeepsie