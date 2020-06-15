Groups of Up to 25 Can Gather in New York in Phase 3

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a new executive order which will allow larger groups of people to legally gather.

For the second straight day, Cuomo announced the lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, 1,608, since the pandemic began. 27 people died from the virus in the last 24 hours.

"That my friends is a cause to celebrate," Cuomo said.

Based on the new data, Cuomo is issuing a new executive order. Groups of up to 25 people are allowed to gather in Phase 3, up from 10 people, Cuomo announced on Monday from the Mario Cuomo Bridge on what would have been the former governor's 88th birthday.

The new bicycle-pedestrian path on Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge will open to the public at 2 p.m. on Monday.

"I miss him very much. I miss him everyday. But in a lot of ways, he's still with me," Cuomo said about his late father. "He gave me great advice and great comfort in some of the latest nights (during this pandemic)."

As of this writing, five of New York's 10 regions are in Phase 3 of the state's four-phased COVID-19 reopening. By next Wednesday, if all goes according to plan, every region besides New York City will be in Phase 3. Cuomo said Western New York and the Captial Region should enter Phase 3 later this week. The Hudson Valley is on track to enter Phase 3 next Tuesday.

"Across the nation, we are seeing the virus increasing. New York is one of the exceptions. COVID cases are going down even after we began reopening," Cuomo said. "We must stay the course. It’s up to us, New York."

Cuomo also said this is time to renovate airports in the state, including Stewart Airport in Newburgh.

"Let's take this moment and reimagine our upstate airports. Let's rebuild them," he said. "Stewart Airport, I believe is going to re-energize the entire region," Cuomo said.

Cuomo also announced he will sign police reform bills on Monday.