Governor Cuomo Bans Sale of Confederate Flags in NY

Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed new legislation in New York State.

The New York Post reports that New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed new legislation that bans the sale of confederate flags in New York State. This legislation bans the sale of "hate symbols", like the Confederate flag or the swastika. The new law goes into effect immediately.

According to the New York Post, the new law prohibits the sale of hate symbols on public grounds, which includes state and local fairs. It also limits the display of hate symbols unless it is deemed to have a relevant educational or historical purpose. Governor Cuomo has noted that technical changes are needed so the new legislation does not violate First Amendment rights.

The New York Post reports that Governor Cuomo wrote in a message:

This country faces a pervasive, growing attitude of intolerance and hate — what I have referred to in the body politic as an American cancer. While I fully support the spirit of this legislation, certain technical changes are necessary to balance the State’s interests in preventing the use of hate symbols on state land with free speech protections embodied in the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.

The Confederate flag and other hate symbols have been banned in multiple places and on multiple platforms recently. Twitch banned various hate symbols, like swastikas, the Confederate flag, and blackface. This ban on Twitch goes into effect January 2021. It's not unlikely that we'll see hate symbols like the Confederate flag and swastikas banned in more places and platforms going forward.