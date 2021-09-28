4 Hudson Valley Businesses to be Featured in Hallmark Movie

The holiday spirit took over one Hudson Valley town last week leaving local businesses with memories to talk about for years to come.

If you missed it last week, the Hallmark Channel was filming a few different Christmas movies in Orange County. Goshen was transformed into a cute Hallmark town called Pineville, very festive.

It looks as though there were 2 movies filming in Goshen, one called Duet and the other called One Night in December. The Goshen streets were lined with holiday decorations, lights and fake snow in the middle of September giving the Hudson Valley a taste of the holiday season.

There were several casting calls and many local Hudson Valley residents took their talents to Goshen. Including local businesses. 4 Hudson Valley mobile bars and bakeries will be featured in One Night in December.

Nuzzi's Tin Tavern shared the festive news on their Instagram page over the weekend writing:

Myself and three other stunning mobile bars and bakery bar were part of filming a #hallmark Christmas movie in the Village of Goshen! Keep your eyes peeled for One December Night on November 13th! Definitely one of the coolest opportunities yet!

They also shared that Parked Prosecco, Crumm Cake CUPCAKES and Milk & Honey Mobile Taps we're all decked out in holiday decorations for the tree lighting scene in the upcoming One December Night.

Look at how cute these mobile bars and bakeries looked:

Did you see any of the filmings in Goshen last week?

Don't miss the Hudson Valley starring as Pineville in the latest Hallmark Christmas movie, One December Night airing on November 13th.

