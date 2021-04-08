There are plenty of places to hide at this ultimate Adirondack camp when family comes to town!



Or, if you just get bored with one house, stay in another. I guess that would be one of the perks if you could afford this stunning, 5 house lakefront estate on Colony Cove Road Lake George that is currently listed on Zillow for $9.4 Million. Yes, 5 houses that together have 18 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, and 13,250 square feet of living space. But, if you would like to pick and choose your living quarters, here is how these 5 stunning houses breakdown:

The Main 7 Bedroom, 5 bath house

The 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Pool House

The 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Lake House

The 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Guest House

The 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Cottage House

Oh, and in addition to the 5 houses, let's not forget the game pavilion which also includes its own kitchen. How about some other impressive stats on this one: how does 212 feet of stunning Lake George shoreline frontage sound? And let's not forget the pool, hot tub, sauna, game house, outdoor game areas, and heated garage. This estate literally HAS IT ALL. And with all these bedrooms and houses, maybe you could just team up with your whole crew to purchase this beautiful spread of real estate! Check it out for yourself with the photos below:

Gorgeous $9.4M Lake George Estate Features 5 Houses This Lake George estate has 5 houses with 18 total bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, a pool and so much more!

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?