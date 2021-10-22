Gene Simmons Puts Las Vegas Home on Sale for $14.9 Million

Gene Simmons is selling a stunning Las Vegas home just five months after he bought it, saying his family dislikes the area's intense heat.

"They're not fans of 115-degree weather," the Kiss star told the Wall Street Journal about his decision to sell the glass-dominated six bedroom home.

You can see pictures of the home below. It is currently being offered by the Ivan Sher Group with an asking price of $14.95 million.

Simmons recently sold his family's longtime Beverly Hills home, familiar to fans at the setting of his Family Jewels reality show, for $16 million. He still owns a home in Malibu and another in Whistler, British Columbia.

In March, Simmons told the New York Post that he was leaving Beverly Hills due to "unacceptable" taxes and a constant parade of celebrity-seeking tour buses. "After a certain point, we have had enough of that, even though we appreciate the attention."

Kiss just wrapped up the 2021 North American leg of their farewell End of the Road tour. They will head out to sea on Oct. 29 as hosts of the 10th annual Kiss Kruise, and two months later Kiss launch a 12-date Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood's Zappo Theater.

Simmons' bandmate Paul Stanley recently told UCR that Kiss' pandemic-delayed farewell tour, which began in January 2019 and was originally scheduled to conclude in July 2021, will now wrap up sometime in late 2022.

"It seems only natural to be in New York," Stanley says of the band's last show. "That is where the band started, and that was really the background for the band getting together and writing these songs, and played loft parties and played clubs starting with an audience of probably 10 people. It seems we should go full circle."

