Game On! Esports & Gaming Center Moves to Hudson Valley

Video games have come a long way since I was a kid. I'm not ancient but I'm old enough to remember arcades. My dad would give me a roll of quarters and drop my older brother and I off at our local gaming place. My brother would immediately ditch me because I was cramping his style but I'm glad he did. Video games were a way for me to escape. It sure beat school. This magical place took all of my favorite things like X-Men, The Simpsons and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and let me interact with all of them. It wasn't long before I was hooked.

You might not believe this but a doctor actually told my parents to buy my brother our first gaming system. The doctor claimed it would help him with his hand eye coordination. It actually worked.

According to Understood, video games have a lot of benefits. They can help with reading skills, problem solving, creativity and it even allows them to be more social.

Kids can also have a career in video games as well. Esports is one of the fastest growing sports and people are making millions of dollars playing games competitively. Some colleges in New York are even offering eSports.

Gamers of all kinds will soon have a home locally. Casual and competitive gaming is making its way to the Hudson Valley very soon.

Contender eSports Hudson Valley plans to launch their Rte 9 Wappingers Falls location in July. Contender is a state of the art gaming center for leagues, tournaments, parties or even just casual gaming.

"We look forward to becoming an integral part of the community." - Deanna Fino (owner)

Contender eSports SGF

If anyone wants to get destroyed in Mario Kart you know where to find me.

