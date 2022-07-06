Friday Night Food Truck Festivals in Saugerties

When did food trucks become such a big thing? I guess it’s been in the last 10 or 15 years. When I was growing up in the 1970s and 1980s, the word food truck didn't even exist. It was pretty much hot dog trucks or ice cream trucks. Then there were taco trucks. And now there seems to be every kind of food available out of a truck.

These days, it is not unusual to get fresh, quality lobster and seafood from a food truck. Do you love Thai food? There’s a food truck for that, too. Just about anything you want, you can get from a food truck. It’s kind of like the county fair, except nowadays the food trucks come to you. In fact, food trucks are so popular that they have festivals centered around them. And one Hudson Valley town is having monthly food truck festivals this summer.

Saugerties Food Truck Festival

If you want to try some great foods straight from the trucks, head to one of the Saugerties Food Truck Festivals being held this summer. The festivals are being held at Cantine Veterans Memorial Field in Saugerties from 4:30 PM - 9 PM on July 22, August 19, and September 16. All kinds of food will be available from mac and cheese to barbecue, to hot dogs and more. Plus, beer and wine will be available and there will be live music, too.

The Saugerties Food Truck festivals will be helping to benefit the rebuild of Small World Playground, so it’s not only a good time, but it’s also for a good cause. And all of the festivals are on Friday nights, so it’s a great way to kick off the weekend. Good food, good cause, a great community event.

