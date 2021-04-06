Rent a Magical Mountain Tree House in the Adirondacks

Looking for a unique getaway for your next vacation? How about taking a trip back in time to your youth and spend a weekend in a treehouse.

That's right, you can rent a treehouse right here in New York and it is amazing. It is a perfect spot if you like glamping.

According to the post on glampinghub.com, this treehouse is perfect for a weekend giveaway.

This magical treehouse is tucked away in the Adirondack Mountains near Saranac Lake/Lake Placid, New York, and is the ideal spot for a glamping getaway for two. Inside, guests will find a comfortable double bed. Furnished to rustic standards, with ample natural light, glampers will enjoy getting back in touch with nature while still being comfortable. Private bathroom facilities are located just a short walk from the treehouse and offer hot showers.

The treehouse offers all the amenities of a hotel while keeping high above nature. The treehouse has one bedroom, one bath, wi-fi, private kitchen and will run you around $300 per night based on when you book your stay.

Check out some photos of the treehouse.

Treehouse In New York

