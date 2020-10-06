15 Fleetwood Mac ‘Dreams’ Skateboard Video Copycats

We’ve officially hit peak saturation for the #FleetwoodMacChallenge.

In case you're unaware, the internet has been abuzz for more than a week now, thanks to a viral video featuring a man skateboarding along a highway, drinking cranberry juice and lip syncing along to Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit "Dreams."

Like many viral clips before it, this one started innocuously enough. On Sept. 25, Nathan Apodaca, a 37 year old worker at an Idaho potato warehouse, uploaded the video to social media. Something about the clip - be it Apodaca's embrace of "vibe," the solitary feel of the video, or the surprising combination of a tattooed man listening to such an emotional track - struck a chord with viewers. Users across social media gravitated towards the clip, helping it rack up more than 36 million views.

Fleetwood Mac were among the many viewers to praise the video, unsurprising considering the clip has caused a massive spike in the streaming numbers for “Dreams.”

Naturally, the viral video has also spurred numerous copycats, most notably from Fleetwood Mac namesake himself, Mick Fleetwood.

But celebrities aren't the only ones getting in on the act, as users all across social media are putting their own spin on the challenge. Some are using their videos as a way to embrace the fall, like fashion designer Kiel James Patrick who utilized a jack-o-lantern head and pumpkin spice latte in his version. Others, like Rob Sand, are using the clip to promote something bigger. Sand, the Iowa State Auditor, plastered an "I Voted" sticker on his cranberry juice bottle as a reminder for people to hit the polls.

Elsewhere, creative minds switch up the beverage for their versions, bringing beer and martinis into the mix. Members of the armed forces, a baseball team mascot and an adorable dog were also among the variations we found.

Below, a round up of some of the best Fleetwood Mac Challenge videos.