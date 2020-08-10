Fishkill Walmart Extends Hours

The store has adjusted its hours and will now be open past 8:30 PM but they are not open 24 hours yet.

The Walmart in Fishkill used to be open 24 hours before the coronavirus pandemic. Their schedule had been drastically altered for months. Walmart recently announced another change in their store hours.

Many stores in the Hudson Valley are starting to return to normal business hours or at least extended hour.

Up until Friday, the Walmart in Fishkill's doors were open from 7:00 AM to 8:30 PM.

According to a sign posted in the store the store will now be open until 10:00PM.

Hopefully, these adjusted hours will be more convenient for Hudson Valley residents who may not be able to do their shopping until later on at night.