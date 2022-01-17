Of all the places in the Hudson Valley why Fishkill? I wonder what they consider Boardwalk and Park Place?

Soon the new surge from the Omicron variat will be in the rearview mirror and we will once again feel safe to get together for family game night. If that's the case and you love in Fishkill or have ever been there then we may have found the perfect game for you.

I had to do a double take when I was walking in a store yesterday. I was passing by the toy aisle of the Fishkill Walmart and this board game jumped right at me and for obvious reasons. It is not every day you see "Fishkill" all over boxes. This is something that you would expect to see for sale at a local store but Fishkill-opoly is real and it is selling for $19.99 in a big box store like Walmart.

Did you buy it? Have you ever played it before. If you have send m a picture of the game board because I'd love to see it. I'm also curious what the Community Chest and Chance cards say. Monopoly is one of those games that often results in a fight. Will Fishkill be at the center of these arguments?

What other Hudson Valley towns and cities should get their own Monopoly style game?

If there is a generic Hudson Valley game made I have already laid some groundwork for some Community Chest and Chance cards. Let me know what you think of them.

