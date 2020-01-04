Ulster County welcomed in the first baby to be born in 2020.

The first baby born in Ulster County in 2020 was delivered on New Year’s Day at HealthAlliance Hospital: Mary’s Avenue Campus.

Kieran Miles Mahone Doyle was born at 4:04 p.m. to Regina Mahone, 36, and Nicholas Doyle, 33, of Kingston. He was 8 pounds 12 ounces and was 20 inches at birth.

Mother, baby and father are all doing well, officials say.

“We were blown away by the incredible attentive care we got,” Doyle said. “HealthAlliance had everything we were looking for in a place to have a baby, from the childbirth-education classes and other resources to the fact that the hospital is ‘Baby Friendly.’ And everything that happened here — every experience we had with every nurse, resident, respiratory therapist, the entire birth center — validated the rightness of our decision to have our baby here.”

