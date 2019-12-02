Felony Charges For Wallet Snatching Ulster County Woman, Police

An Ulster County woman is facing felony charges following a theft at a local bookstore.

On November 30, at approximately 10:06 pm Saugerties Police arrested 18-year-old Lisa D. Vandersanden of Kingston, on the Felony charge of Grand

Larceny in the fourth-degree.

Vandersanden was arrested following a police investigation, into the theft of a wallet from a victim’s pocketbook which occurred at the Inquiring Minds Book Store in the Village of Saugerties on November 30, 2019.

Vandersanden was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Saugerties Justice Court at a later date to answer her charge.

