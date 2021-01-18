FBI Arrests Hudson Valley Man Seen in Photos During Capitol Riot

A Hudson Valley man was arrested for his alleged role in the U.S. Capitol riot after the FBI found many photos posted to social media.

On Jan. 6, thousands of protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol which forced the Senate to stop counting election results. Thousands of President Trump supporters were outside the Capitol and hundreds broke through the police barricades, scaling walls, climbing up the steps, breaking in and entering the building.

Guns were drawn on the House floors as police try to keep control. Five people died and many people were arrested.

A man from Beacon was suspended from his job and later arrested for his alleged role.

On Saturday, the FBI showed up at Edward Jacob Lang's home in Newburgh and arrested him following a search warrant.

The 26-year-old is an alleged white supremacist and Nazi sympathizer, NewsSource reports. The FBI states Lang outed himself by posting photos of himself during the riot at the Capitol to social media. Photos Lang allegedly posted, obtained by the FBI, can be seen below.

“Decisions have consequences. Edward Lang is in custody for the ones he made during the assault on our Capitol," FBI Assistant Director in Charge William Sweeney Jr. said in a statement. “Decisions have consequences. Edward Lang is in custody for the ones he made during the assault on our Capitol."

Lang is facing several charges including assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees, civil disorder, accessing a restricted building or grounds, and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

