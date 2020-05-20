Mohonk Trails Reopening May 20

Time to get back to hiking in New Paltz but their will be some guidelines. Hiking and biking, yes. But climbing and horse trailers still, no. Mohonk Preserve has announced that they will be re-opening trails Wednesday, May 20 and it seems that Mother Nature got the message because tomorrow's weather will be amazing.

The Mohonk Preserved has posted on their website that as of May 20th, just in time for the holiday weekend they will be opening up trails to the public. The Mohonk Preserve's President and CEO Kevin Case in a posting on the preserve's website stated "I'm happy to share some good news. Mohonk Preserve will begin a phased reopening to its members and the community on Wednesday, May 20, 2020."

You can read the full announcement by clicking here. In a nut shell they spoke with state and local officials and plan to adhere to the New York State guidelines that limit travel and large gathering but the plan tomorrow is to re-open, according to Case "the Visitor Center, West Trapps, East Trapps Connector, Spring Farm, and Upper Duck Pond Trailheads beginning on May 20. The Coxing Trailhead remains closed."

Even though trails will be re-opend their are a few things that can't happen tomorrow. Climbing and bouldering is still in the works and due to limited parking they also can't accommodate any horse trailers. They are hoping to re-open all of that at a later date.

The statement also mentions a perk for member in recognition of their support. It is called Member Mornings and includes members-only parking during morning hours at certain locations from 7 Am to 9 AM. They also have announced that due to the closure of the park for a few month they have extend the expiration dates on some preserve memberships. If you have not joined the Mohonk Preserve look into membership at Mohonk Preserve: How to Help.

So if you are ready to get back on the ridge be sure to visit the Mohonk Preserve online so you can read all the guidelines before you head out. They will be strictly enforcing them for the safety of all visitors to the preserve. They include wearing a face covering, maintaining a 6 foot distance from other guests, limited restrooms and set hours of operation.





