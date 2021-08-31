Fauci: COVID Vaccine Mandates For New York Children a ‘Good Idea’
The nation's infectious disease expert thinks vaccine mandates for children should happen.
Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on CNN this Sunday and said he thinks it's a "good idea" to mandate COVID vaccines for students heading back to the classroom.
"I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea,” Fauci said on CNN. "We’ve done this for decades and decades, requiring polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis. So this would not be something new.”
Last week, Pfizer's COVID vaccine was given full approval from the FDA for anyone 16 and up. The emergency use authorization for COVID vaccines still applies for kids between 12 and 15 but officials believe it will be given full approval in the near future.
"The data has been collected and we should have enough data by, I would say, the end of September, middle to end of September, early October, so that those data can then be presented to the FDA to examine for the risk benefit ratio of safety and effectiveness," Fauci told ABC, according to Fox News, about the FDA approving Pfizer's vaccine for children ages 12 to 15.
A school district in the Hudson Valley announced this week many teenage students must be vaccinated.
