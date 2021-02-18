Does your family have what it takes to play the Feud? Here some "secrets" from the game show on how to land your family a spot on the Family Feud.

Landing a spot on the Family Feud is a memory you and your family will have forever. Plus you can win up to $100,000 plus prizes like a new car.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Family Feud is hosting auditions via Zoom. CLICK HERE to apply. To qualify, you need five family members who are related by blood, adoption, or marriage. To get casted you must be a U.S. citizen or be allowed to work in the U.S.

There's no age requirement to be on the show, but it's suggested contestants by 15 years or older.

Recently, Family Feud co-executive producer and head of casting, Sara Dansby, released six "secrets to landing a spot on Family Feud."

1 – Assemble your team

“There’s no such thing as too over-the-top. Pick the most outgoing members of the family when putting together your team," Dansby said.

2 – Submit an audition video

Aim for 3 to 5 minutes in length

3 – Be confident

"Try to be bold and assertive," Dansby added. "We’re looking for high energy, but it all comes down to confidence. We need people who won’t freeze up on stage, so we can make an exciting show!”

4 – Tell your story

"If you have funny anecdotes, a big accomplishment, or a special talent, show it off! Those are the things America will relate to, and that’s exactly what we love and look for," Dansby said.

5 – Know the game

6 – Relax

