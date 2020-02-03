Extended Weather Forecast For Hudson Valley

Multiple days of snow and unseasonable temperatures are forecast for the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The National Weather Service provided its extended forecast for the start of February. Officials say all indications are for above-normal temperatures for the Hudson Valley and the rest of the east coast for at least the first 10 days of February.

The Weather Channel's current 10-day forecast has highs near 50 on Monday and Tuesday for the region and then highs in the 40s for a few days this week. However, there are many chances of snow over the next few weeks.

The Weather Channel's extended forecast shows a chance of snow on Friday, Feb. 7 and Sunday, Feb. 9. There's also a chance of snow in the forecast every day from Tuesday, Feb. 11 - Monday, Feb. 17.

The National Weather Service believes there is a chance of snow this Wednesday and Thursday for the Hudson Valley.

Spot a typo? Let us know.