A lot of people throw around the term morbid fascination when it comes to certain topics, especially if it pertains to the deceased. I would say I have a fascination with cemeteries or burying grounds but I don't consider it to be morbid.

I'm not fixated on the dead at all, it's the life that is represented on a headstone that intrigues me. These are markers that have just enough information to make you wonder about the people that were buried there.

I see a grave, read the name, the date, the person was born, when they died and wonder what their life might have been like, and how is it different from mine? In some cases, the headstone will even give you a more detailed idea of what their legacy was.

A gravestone might tell you what the person did for a living, how they died or what they believed in. It's not a morbid fascination, it's an appreciation that there was something here before me.

I look at it as a recognition that my story is a small part of a much bigger tale. So yes, I like to visit cemeteries and just walk around, and Wooster Street Cemetery has been on my list for awhile.

Exploring Beyond the Rusty Gates of Danbury's Oldest Cemetery on Wooster Street I live just down the block from the Wooster Street Cemetery and whenever I pass, I am always struck at how odd it is. You have this quiet, beautiful place that is dedicated to the people who were buried there, in the middle of a busy city and almost no one ever goes there. I decided to go take a deeper look around and see what was beyond the iron gates and stone walls.

Wooster Street and Wooster Cemetery are named for Revolutionary War General David Wooster. Wooster was shot while on his horse in May 1, 1777, he died May 2, 1777 but before dying, he made a brave and lasting comment. Wooster said:

"I am dying, but with a strong hope and persuasion that my country will gain her independence."

I didn't know about the quote, a friend of mine told me. That friend is Mark Boughton. Boughton is the former Mayor of Danbury and he was a history teacher at Danbury High School.

FUN FACT - There are 6 Boughtons that were laid to rest at Wooster Street Cemetery, Betsey, Emily, Emily, Fannie, Lucius and Mary.

Danbury is loaded with places like Wooster Street Cemetery. There is a ton of history right in front of us and sometimes we just don't slow down long enough to appreciate it. So, slow down, take a look and you will realize you are a small part of a long story, the story of Danbury.

