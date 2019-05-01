Explore the Decades of Rock With Smitty’s Time Warp

Artur Matkovskyy

Every weeknight at 6pm, Smitty takes you on a journey through the decades of rock with the Time Warp.

Smitty covers this day in rock history, highlights specific years, and covers all the news and pop culture history from years past.

Let Smitty transport you back to your first date with your significant other, with the songs that have shaped rock n' roll over the years.

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the website, Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WPDH mobile app.

