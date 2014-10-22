Additional Information

Hans Christian Andersen's classic, The Snow Queen, is a tale about two friends who are not brother and sister, but are just as fond of each other as if they had been. When the boy Kay catches a sliver of a demon’s magic mirror in his eye, he sees everything in the world as bad and twisted. Fascinated by the beauty of the Snow Queen, he goes with her to her palace in the far frozen north. Gerde searches the world over to find her friend, and has several adventures along the way. With the help of a well-meaning crow, a rowdy robber girl, a wise reindeer, and a map from the Finland woman, she makes her way to the Snow Queen’s Palace.

This adaptation by the Hudson Vagabond puppets features larger than life puppets and vibrant sets, illustrating this classic children’s fable in an engaging event that’s fun for the whole family!

This adaptation has appeared in major performing arts centers across the country, including: The Brooklyn Academy of Music, Texas A & M, The Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, D.C., The New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, The Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, and The Center East Performing Arts Center in Skokie, IL.

This performance is a general admission event, and tickets are $24 (Adults & Kids over 12), $19 (Seniors), and $14 (Kids 12 & Under). Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office, over the phone, or through our website. Please contact the box office to purchase tickets at child and senior rates.*

Box Office Hours & Contact:

Tues. - Fri. 1 PM - 6 PM

Sat. 12 PM - 6 PM

Sun. 1 PM - 6 PM

Phone: (914) 739-0039

Email: boxoffice@paramounthudsonvalley.com