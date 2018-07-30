HUDSON – CreativesMX Marathon Try Out

Additional Information

Want to know what it’s like during our week-long CreativesMX Marathon?

Come check out the CreativesMX Marathon Tryout, Tuesday, July 31st. Spend the day with us, Exploring the city of Hudson, Mastering the craft of artistic development, Promoting your talents, creating and Presenting your Vlog.

Hosted by Space 428 Hudson, a unique venue designed for creativity right in the scenic downtown, you’ll experience a rigorous and stimulating day stretching your artistic skills and developing a strategy to take your career to the next level. Working alongside other creatives, you’ll build new relationships and cheer each other to the day’s finish line. You’ll learn, you’ll practice and you’ll grow. And, of course, there are prizes!