A Vaudeville Valentine’s Eve

Additional Information

We summon you to enjoy our Valentine's EVE at your local Cauldron, filled with a variety of thrills inspired by LUPERCALIA, SELF LOVE, FERTILITY, MAGICK, SHE-WOLVES, and PLANTS!

Herbal Love Potions, Handmade, witty Valentines Cards, and other eclectic, Herbal, Handmade gifts will be available to browse during intermission, as well as after the show! Get em for your loves (or your single friends) before someone else does ;-]

We will also have some special love-infused teas as well if you feel so inclined....