Enter to Win Tickets to See Rick Springfield at The Dutchess County Fair!

Rick Springfield is heading to The Dutchess County Fair on Wednesday August 21st, and we have a pair of tickets that could be yours!

The Dutchess County Fair, a celebrated event in the Hudson Valley, is the perfect backdrop for Springfield's performance. Known for its lively atmosphere, the fair offers a delightful mix of rides, food, and entertainment. This year, Springfield's show promises to be a highlight of the fair, adding a memorable musical experience to the festivities.

With a storied career spanning many decades, Springfield has solidified his place in music history as a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and musician. His impressive discography boasts 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including iconic tracks like "Jessie's Girl," "Don't Talk to Strangers," and "An Affair of the Heart." Beyond music, Springfield has made a significant mark in acting, with memorable roles opposite Meryl Streep in "Ricki and the Flash," a notable appearance on HBO’s "True Detective," and a fan-favorite portrayal of Lucifer on "Supernatural." His recent role as Pastor Charles on FX’s “American Horror Story” further showcases his versatile acting skills. Adding to his accolades, Springfield’s memoir "Late, Late at Night" and his novel "Magnificent Vibration" have both earned critical acclaim, with the latter making it to the New York Times Best Sellers’ list.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to see such an iconic show at The Dutchess County Fair! Enter our contest below and you could be our lucky winner to secure these tickets plus admission to the fair: