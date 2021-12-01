Enter To Win: Tickets To See It’s A Wonderful Life At The Bardavon, Friday

The Poughkeepsie Celebration of Lights event has returned for 2021! The event takes place this Friday, December 3rd throughout the City of Poughkeepsie.

As part of the celebration, The Bardavon is offering a showing of It's A Wonderful Life at 8 pm on the big screen. In the lobby, Lambe Lambe, a multiple-stage small puppet theatre presentation by Paperheart puppets will precede and follow the film with a holiday fantasy experience for all ages.

Mini concerts with JUAN CARDONA, JR. on the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ take place 30 minutes before each film and are made possible by the New York Theatre Organ Society (NYTOS).

Tickets for this special event are $6 a person and can be purchased here.

Please note: all audiences at Bardavon and UPAC must be fully vaccinated and wear masks at all times. Ticket holders must show proof of vaccination and government-issued ID on show days.