Enter to Win Tickets to Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

Led Zeppelin is one of the most iconic and influential rock bands in music history. Formed in 1968 in London, the band comprised four members: Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, and John Bonham. The band made an immediate impact with their self-titled debut album released in 1969, and was the beginning of a series of legendary albums. Songs like "Good Times Bad Times" and "Dazed and Confused" showcased their mastery of dynamics and virtuosic musicianship, laying the groundwork for future generations of rock artists.

Despite their immense success, Led Zeppelin's career was not without controversy. Their often extravagant lifestyle, paired with their experimental approach to music in a way that pushed boundaries, earned them reputation as the epitome of rock and roll. Tragically, the band's journey was cut short when John Bonham passed away in 1980, ending the band's reign at the pinnacle of rock music.

Jason Bonham is notably known for being the son of Led Zeppelin's legendary drummer, John Bonham, and is a renowned drummer himself. His extensive career began at a young age, and he quickly made a name for himself in the rock world following in his father's footsteps. Being in several bands throughout his career including Foreigner, Black Country Communion, and Bonham. His drumming style blends his father's heavy groove with his own unique technique, which has earned him praise as a highly skilled and passionate musician.

