Enter to Win Tickets to Attend HC Venom vs Watertown Wolves Game

Get ready for another intense and exciting game between HC Venom and the Watertown Wolves! This game will be taking place on Saturday February 22nd at the McCann Ice Arena in Poughkeepsie, and this day will also be in celebration of our first responders - all first responders will be receiving free admission! We have a family 4-pack of tickets to giveaway for this action packed game; see below on how to win these tickets:

attachment-480269496_17854158105386795_5949438626472492493_n loading...

Last month for their opening season game, HC Venom was exciting to play at their new home arena in Poughkeepsie. They are a Single A professional hockey team in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, committed to focusing player growth and engaging with the community. The team provides a valuable opportunity for emerging talent to progress in their careers while also playing an active role in supporting the local area through a range of initiatives. HC Venom remains committed to delivering excellence in all aspects of the team, and they're ready for a win during their Friday night game!

Playing against this Hudson Valley native team, Watertown Wolves will be playing for a chance to beat their rivals again. This team plays their home games at the Watertown Municipal Arena, which has been the heart of the team's fanbase. They have had a competitive presence in the league since their formation in 2012, and continue to provide a strong performance. With multiple previous wins by Watertown Wolves against HC Venom, this will sure to be an exciting game to attend!

attachment-471229677_122107123910683141_1642171238833147100_n loading...

Don't miss out on this exciting Saturday night game! Have some fun while supporting local hockey teams on Saturday February 22nd at the McCann Ice Arena in Poughkeepsie. Enter our contest below for a chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets!