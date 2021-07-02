Enter to Win Amy Helm Tickets at City Winery on July 4th

American singer-songwriter and daughter of The Band drummer Levon Helm and singer Libby Titus, Amy Helm is performing at City Winery Hudson Valley this Sunday, July 4th, and we have your exclusive chance to win tickets! To enter, simply fill out the form below!

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Amy Helm’s third album, What the Flood Leaves Behind, is her most autobiographical yet, both in content and creation. Due out June 18th via Renew Records/BMG, these 10 songs represent a gathering of ideas and experiences, friends and collaborators. Yet, the album also marks a landing — a pause for the traveling musician and mother of two young boys who was seeking clarity in her calling and career.

After making multiple albums and performing in far-flung places, Helm returned home to Woodstock’s Levon Helm Studios just before the pandemic to record What the Flood Leaves Behind and reclaim a sense of self.

“Going back to the place where I learned so much about how to express music, how to hold myself in music, how to listen to music,” she begins, “it was humbling in a funny way. I could see clearly where I came from and where I am now in my life. I was singing from a different place now and for a different reason.”