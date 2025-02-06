Enter to Win a Pair of Tickets to See Bonnie Raitt at Bethel Woods

Bonnie Raitt is headed to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts! The singer, guitarist and songwriter will be taking the stage on August 22nd with special guest Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band, and we have a pair of tickets for one lucky fan! See below on how to enter to win:

A true icon of American music, Bonnie Raitt has spent more than five decades mesmerizing audiences with her unmistakable voice, masterful slide guitar, and emotionally resonant songwriting. A Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and 13-time GRAMMY winner, she has built an extraordinary career spanning blues, rock, folk, and soul, leaving an indelible mark on multiple genres. With 21 albums to her credit—including her widely celebrated Just Like That…—Bonnie continues to evolve as an artist. The album’s title track earned her the coveted Song of the Year award at the 2023 GRAMMYs, adding to her remarkable tally of 31 career nominations.

Beyond her commercial success, Bonnie’s influence within the music industry is profound. Named among Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Singers” and “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time,” she has helped redefine what it means to be a blues-rock artist, inspiring generations of musicians with her fiery guitar work, raw storytelling, and advocacy for artistic integrity. She has sold millions of records worldwide, played to sold-out crowds at legendary venues and festivals, and earned some of the highest honors in the industry, including a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy and a prestigious Kennedy Center Honor.

Joining her on stage in support will be Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band. A four-time GRAMMY winner and one of the most respected figures in blues, Vaughan has spent over 50 years shaping the sound of modern blues. As a co-founder of The Fabulous Thunderbirds and a collaborator with legends like Eric Clapton and his late brother Stevie Ray Vaughan, his influence runs deep, making him a perfect complement to an evening of masterful musicianship.

