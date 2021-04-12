Elderly Hudson Valley Man Killed in Home Fire

An investigation is underway after a home fire killed an elderly Hudson Valley man.

Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office report the investigation of a residential structure fire that claimed the life of a Town of Olive man.

Early Saturday morning, at approximately 1:07 a.m., deputies and multiple firefighters from various fire departments responded to a residential structure fire at an address on Route 28A in the Town of Olive.

Firefighters located and extracted an 85-year-old man from the residence. The man, whose name is being withheld until a next of kin has been notified, succumbed to his injuries sustained from the fire and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

The fire does not appear suspicious in nature and it is believed the man resided at the home alone, officials say.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control Fire Investigation Unit. Members of the Ulster County Arson Task Force and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Team are assisting with the investigation.

