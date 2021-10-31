Durst Charged in Hudson Valley, New York With Murder of Wife

The millionaire Hudson Valley real estate heir has been charged with the 1982 murder of his wife.

Last week, 78-year-old Robert Durst was sentenced in a Los Angeles court to life in prison without parole.

The Westchester County native was convicted of murdering a longtime friend in 2000. Durst was found guilty of shooting Susan Berman at her home because officials believed Durst was worried Berman was going to report him to police over his wife's death.

Prior to her murder, it was believed Berman was going to confess to her role in Kathie Durst's disappearance. Kathie Durst disappeared from the Hudson Valley in 1982.

Kathie Durst was never found. In 2017, at the request of her family, she was declared legally dead, NBC reports. Robert Durst divorced Kathie in 1990 saying he was abandoned.

This week, Robert Durst was charged with the murder of his wife in a Westchester County Court.

“The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office can confirm that a complaint charging Robert Durst with the murder of Kathleen Durst was filed in Lewisboro Town Court on October 19, 2021. We have no further comment at this time,” Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah stated.

Durst was charged with second-degree murder in Lewisboro Town Court.

