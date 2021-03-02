Do You Eat Food Past The Expiration Date?

There's usually a date printed on food products whether it's an expiration date, best-by date, or a use-by date. Do you eat or drink products that have expired?

Fun-Fact about me, I refuse to or drink anything that is past the date on the packaging. It doesn't matter if it's only a best-by date, and the product could in fact still be fresh, but I'm not going to find out because I have already convinced myself that it's old and gross and I want no part of it. Certain foods, like candy, are probably good past the date on the package, which is what I was presented with when I arrived at work. A co-worker who knows I enjoyed sweets put a candy bar on my desk.

Our vending machine was restocked and they usually put the expired chips and candy bars out for people to take. So, it was very nice that someone thought of me, but I don't see myself eating it. Is there anything wrong with it? Most likely not, but the expired date is too much for me to get past. I've always been this way and after this long, I don't see myself changing anytime soon.

Some people don't care about the dates on products and dig right in without any concerns. It's cool that they can do that and all, but one of these times that expired item will ruin your day. Let's be honest, you'll probably just end up in the bathroom for a while, but who wants that?

Where do you stand on the issue? Are expiration dates important to you, or do you throw caution to the wind and go for it?

Gallery — Every Movie Theater Candy, Ranked: