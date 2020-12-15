DMV Warns Drivers in New York About Scam That’s Fooling Residents

Officials are sounding the alarm about texts that appear to come from the New York State DMV.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is warning New Yorkers of ongoing text message phishing schemes. These illegitimate text messages ask recipients to update their driver's license contact information and link to a phony DMV website, officials say.

"Anyone who received such a text message should not provide any personal data and should delete it right away. Phishing texts are fraudulent messages scammers use to obtain data or sensitive personal information. That information can be used to commit identity theft or trick the recipient into installing malicious software onto a computer or mobile device," the DMV said in a press release.

The following images are samples of the text messages sent:

DMV

"If you get a suspicious text asking for personal driver license information, DO NOT RESPOND. That text did not come from NYS DMV. You should delete it right away," the DMV said on Facebook.