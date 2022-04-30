Houses Full of Upcycling Ideas For Sale in New York [PICS]

The fact is that many of us who will look at the real estate listing for this house at 1017 Bruyn Turnpike in Pine Bush, New York will most likely be looking at it as a dream house. One we would love to own and live in when that long-lost Aunt we didn't know we have leaves us millions.

This Cristi Lee McGeehan Bruyn Estate has been featured on TV many times including on the Discovery Channel and HGTV. It is on the market for just under two million dollars and the truth is for what you are getting, that is a real steal. The estate is 20-plus acres with two stunningly designed homes, one a new log home and the other a historic farmhouse. So many original features remain while the homes and the property have been carefully updated to make them relevant in 2022 and beyond.

Historic Remodeled home for sale in Orange County, New York

Even if you aren't in the market for a two million dollar home, you are going to enjoy looking through the photos. Every room gives the inspiration to reinvent and, as they say, upcycle something. All things you could consider doing around your current home to give your house a cool new vibe with awesome old stuff.

You won't look at an old piece of furniture the same way after you look through what designer Cristi Lee and Custome Designed Homes did around these two homes. From the magnetic knife holders in the kitchen to an old desk becoming a bathroom vanity, you are sure to find a lot of inspiration.

Houses Full of Cool Upcycled Ideas You Can Do at Home

