DEC: Many Hungry Bears Spotted Near New York Homes, Hudson Valley

The DEC released new tips to avoid conflicts with bears after receiving many reports of bear sightings across New York, including a group of bears spotted next to a Hudson Valley home.

This week, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reminded New Yorkers to avoid conflicts with bears by taking down bird feeders, feeding pets inside and securing garbage.

The DEC has already received a number of reports of bear sightings across the state.

As bears emerge from their dens, they use their sensitive noses to find food. Human-related food sources such as bird feeders, pet food, and garbage can attract bears and lead to potential conflicts, officials say.

Feeding bears either intentionally, which is illegal, or unintentionally through careless property management, has consequences for entire communities, as well as the bears themselves, according to the DEC.

"To reduce the potential for human-bear conflicts, DEC advises everyone residing in or visiting bear country (much of upstate New York) to remove any attractants. People should take down birdfeeders and clean up any remaining bird seed by April 1, store garbage inside secure buildings, and feed pets indoors. By taking these simple steps, New Yorkers can help to ensure bears will find food naturally, which in turn protects people, property, and bears," the DEC stated.

Last week a woman spotted six bears around a bird feeder in Orange County. Check out the photos of the bears below.

6 Hungry Bears Spotted Next to Hudson Valley Home

