DA: Man Faces Life In Prison For Trying To Kill Hudson Valley Cop

A Bronx man is accused of trying to murder a cop in the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Desean J. Owens, 29, of the Bronx, was arraigned on Wednesday on charges related to the shooting of a City of Middletown police officer on August 29.

The indictment charges Owens with crimes including attempted murder, aggravated assault upon a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and criminal trespass. The maximum sentence for attempted murder is 40 years to life in state prison.

On August 29, on Myrtle Avenue in Middletown, Owens attempted to kill a City of Middletown cop, by shooting him with a 9 mm. pistol, the indictment alleges.

“I pray that the police officer who was shot in this incident will have a full and speedy recovery,” Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler said. “The attempted murder of a police officer is a crime which strikes at the very heart of public safety and the criminal justice system. Those who direct violence at police officers and endanger children deserve severe punishment.”

The police officer was struck in the arm. The officer shot back at Owens, wounding him.

The charge of reckless endangerment alleges when Owens fired his pistol it was pointed not only in the direction of the police officer but also at a number of civilians, including several children, who were in a car near where the police were standing.

The charge of criminal trespass alleges Owens knowingly entered and remained unlawfully in a residence on Myrtle Avenue armed with the 9 mm pistol and had refused several orders by the resident to leave the house.

Owens, who is the custody of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, was arraigned at the hospital where he is still being treated. Bail was set at $1 million cash, $3 million secured bond or $10 million partially secured bond.