DA: Lower Hudson Valley Man Secretly Recorded Family in Bathroom

A Lower Hudson Valley man is accused of secretly recording family members in the bathroom.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Andrew Amodeo of Westchester County was indicted by a grand jury on eight counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance, all felonies, according to The Daily Star.

The Elmsford man is accused of installing a hidden camera in the bathroom of his family's vacation home. Another family member found the camera back January in the town of Otsego vacation home and reported it local police.

"It's kind of a twisted case," Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl told the Daily Star.

On Monday in Otsego County Court, Amodeo pleaded not guilty to all eight counts. Each count carries a potential sentence of 15 months to four years in jail.