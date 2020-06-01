Curfew Announced in New York City Over Floyd Protests

New York officials announced a citywide curfew following nights of violent protests.

On Monday around 4 p.m., Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a citywide curfew in New York City will take effect beginning at 11 p.m. Monday and will be lifted at 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The governor and the mayor also announced that the New York City Police Department will double its police presence to help prevent violence and property damage. The additional officers will be deployed to areas where violence and property damage occurred during last night's protests - specifically in lower Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn.

"I stand behind the protestors and their message, but unfortunately there are people who are looking to distract and discredit this moment," Cuomo said. "The violence and the looting has been bad for the city, the state and this entire national movement, undermining and distracting from this righteous cause. While we encourage people to protest peacefully and make their voices heard, the safety of the general public is paramount and cannot be compromised."

Both also reminded New Yorkers participating in protests to take proper health precautions and wear face coverings while we continue to fight the COVID-19 virus.

"I support and protect peaceful protest in this city. The demonstrations we've seen have been generally peaceful. We can't let violence undermine the message of this moment. It is too important and the message must be heard. Tonight, to protect against violence and property damage, the Governor and I have decided to implement a citywide curfew," said de Blasio. "The Police Commissioner and I have spoken at length about the incidents we've all seen in recent days where officers didn't uphold the values of this city or the NYPD. We agree on the need for swift action. He will speak later today on how officers will be held accountable."